Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 2 (ANI): The Indian Army's Romeo Force of the Rashtriya Rifles organised a blood donation camp at the Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri on Monday, donating over 20 units of blood to bolster the hospital's reserves and support patients in need.

The initiative was aimed at enhancing emergency medical preparedness and ensuring the availability of blood during critical situations.

Also Read | Bank Holiday in March 2026: Banks To Remain Closed in These Cities for Holika Dahan and Holi; Check Full List Here.

Dr. Javed Iqbal, Deputy Medical Superintendent at GMC, praised the Army for promptly donating blood whenever needed, especially after incidents.

"Whenever blood is needed at GMC, the Indian Army jawans promptly respond. Today, 20 units of blood were donated by Indian Army jawans at GMC, ready to be used whenever the need arises," Iqbal told ANI.

Also Read | Chandra Grahan 2026: Date, Time and Will the Total Lunar Eclipse Blood Moon Be Visible From India?.

Army officials stated that the drive reflects the force's commitment not only to safeguarding the nation's borders but also to serving the local community. They reiterated that supporting civilians during emergencies remains an integral part of their outreach efforts.

A residents Mohammad Azam Choudhary told ANI that," I am deeply grateful to the Indian Army. We witness two to five accidents daily in our Rajouri district, yet blood is often unavailable here.This is not a one-time gesture; the Army has always stood by the people of Rajouri in their times of need, providing blood immediately after accidents to save lives. On behalf of the community and myself, I express our sincere gratitude to the Army for always being there for us."

The event underscored the humanitarian role of the Indian Army in the region and further strengthened the bond of trust between the armed forces and the local population.

Earlier, they organised a free veterinary camp under Operation Sadbhavana in the remotest hilly areas of Dharhal block in the Rajouri Sector, benefiting livestock owners across multiple villages in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a release, the camp, held in Ujhan village, aimed to provide professional medical care to animals in high-altitude regions where rugged terrain and harsh climate make access to veterinary services challenging.

Veterinary experts Dr Wakar and Dr Qurat Al, along with five other assistants, treated livestock brought in by local residents. Key attendees included Wasim Mirza, former Sarpanch, Shabir Mirza, Javed Iqbal, and Mohd Rashid Mirza.

In addition, speaking about the camp, Dr Wakar said, "In far-flung hilly areas, a single sick cow or sheep can mean financial ruin for a family. When the Army brings the clinic to the 'doorstep' of the villagers, it does more than just heal animals; it builds a strong bond of trust and security with the local population," as per the release.

The camp had a broad reach, serving residents from Ujhan and surrounding villages, including Malhut, Rakiban, Nadian, Kothran, and Leeran. A total of 290 locals - 266 men and 24 women - brought their livestock for care. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)