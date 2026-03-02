Dubai, March 2: Flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International (DWC) airports remain suspended "until further notice" as of Monday, March 2. The unprecedented closure, now entering its third day, follows a series of regional security incidents that have prompted the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to enforce a temporary and partial closure of national airspace. While authorities have not provided a definitive timeline for reopening, major carriers including Emirates and Etihad have flagged potential service resumptions for later today, pending final safety clearances.

Current Status and Airspace Restrictions at Dubai Airport and in UAE

The suspension began on February 28 following the escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict, which saw missile and drone activity across the Gulf. Dubai Airports confirmed that while emergency response teams have contained minor damage to a concourse at DXB, the facility will not resume commercial flights until the security of the surrounding airspace is guaranteed. US-Israel vs Iran War: PM Narendra Modi Chairs Cabinet Committee on Security Meeting Amid Growing Geopolitical Tensions in the Middle East.

Emirates Has Temporarily Suspended All Operations to and From Dubai

Due to multiple regional airspace closures, Emirates has temporarily suspended all operations to and from Dubai, up until 1500hrs UAE time on Monday, 2 March. If you are booked to travel before or on 5 March, your options are: ✈️Rebook on an alternate flight. You can rebook on… pic.twitter.com/Td8Edi6nCi — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) March 1, 2026

All Flights to and From Abu Dhabi Are Suspended, Says Etihad Airways

Regional Airspace Disruption – Operational Update Regional airspace closures continue to impact Etihad's operations, and all flights to and from Abu Dhabi are suspended until 14:00 UAE time on Monday 2 March. Guests due to travel are advised to: - Check their flight status at… — Etihad Airways (@etihad) March 1, 2026

Emirates has currently suspended all operations to and from Dubai until at least 3:00 PM local time today, while Etihad Airways has issued similar cancellations until 2:00 PM. Aviation experts warn that even once the "green light" is given, it may take several days to clear the massive backlog of thousands of grounded flights.

Flight Operations at DXB and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International Suspended Until Further Notice

⚠️ UPDATE: Flight operations at @DXB and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) have been suspended until further notice. Guests are advised not to travel to the airport, and to check with their airlines for flight updates. — DXB (@DXB) February 28, 2026

On February 28, the Dubai International Airport said that flight operations at DXB and and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC) have been suspended until further notice. "Guests are advised not to travel to the airport, and to check with their airlines for flight updates," a post on X formerly Twitter) read.

We Remain Committed to Supporting All Passengers, Says UAE GCAA

UAE Advisory and Support for Stranded Passengers

In a significant move to assist the estimated 20,000 travelers stranded across the country, the GCAA announced that the UAE government will bear all hosting and accommodation costs. National carriers and airport authorities are coordinating to provide meals, refreshments, and temporary stays for both transit and destination-bound passengers.

Official Guidance: Travelers are strictly advised not to head to the airport unless they have received a direct confirmation from their airline that their specific flight is operational. Is Burj Khalifa Open or Closed for Visitors?

Impact on International Carriers

The closure has sent ripples through global aviation networks, effectively severing a primary bridge between Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

Indian Carriers: Air India and IndiGo have extended their suspension of all Middle East services until at least 11:59 PM (IST) on March 2.

Air India and IndiGo have extended their suspension of all Middle East services until at least 11:59 PM (IST) on March 2. Global Routes: Westbound flights from hubs like Delhi and Singapore are experiencing significant rerouting or cancellations to avoid the restricted Gulf corridor.

Westbound flights from hubs like Delhi and Singapore are experiencing significant rerouting or cancellations to avoid the restricted Gulf corridor. Regional Hubs: Airports in Abu Dhabi (Zayed International) and Doha (Hamad International) remain under similar "until further notice" restrictions.

Historical and Security Context

The current crisis follows a weekend of high-intensity regional strikes. The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed the successful interception of multiple projectiles over the last 48 hours, though isolated debris caused minor fires, notably at Jebel Ali Port. Security remains on high alert as the GCAA activates "integrated operational plans" to manage the safe eventual return of air traffic.

