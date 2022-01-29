Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 29 (ANI): The Romeo Force of the Indian Army organized a workshop on Friday to encourage the Kashmir youth to join the Indian Armed Force.

"It was a good session. Army weapons were also displayed for us. We thank the Army for organizing it," said Mohd Kasam, a participant of the workshop.

Around 300 youth participated in it. As a part of the workshop, the Romeo Force also delivered a motivational lecture for the youth. They displayed weapons like AK-47s and told them about the usage of different weapons, making, and features.

"The workshop is aimed to link the army with the youth. We have discussed how the youth can join the Indian Army. Through this program we want the youth to know about the lives of army jawans so that they connect with us more", said Ishaan, an Indian Army personnel. (ANI)

