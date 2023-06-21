Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 21 (ANI): The Northern Command of the Indian Army celebrated International Yoga Day in Udhampur on Wednesday.

"The campaign on Yoga was spread throughout Northern Command from "Indus to Ganges" and over 1,75,000 soldiers and 75,000 families participated in the Yoga sessions with great zeal and enthusiasm," the press release said.

On the occasion, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C, Northern Command also participated in the event organised at Udhampur.

"He complimented the soldiers and families for incorporating yoga into their daily routine in extreme high-altitude areas and harsh climatic conditions to combat psychological stress and fatigue. Yoga is a prime tool for stress management and improvement of combat efficiency. The Army Commander exhorted the troops to practice yoga to further expand their physical and mental capacities," the official statement said.

"A yoga camp was organised on International Yoga Day at Udhampur. Qualified Yoga instructors assisted in organising Yoga sessions and imparted knowledge on the art and science of Yoga to all present. Asanas, Pranayam and Dhyan and their benefits were brought out and it was emphasized that Yoga is not just a physical exercise but a way of life for healthy living," it added.

The idea of International Yoga Day was mooted by Prime Minister Modi during his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly.

Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 worldwide. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. (ANI)

