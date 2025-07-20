Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 20 (ANI): A landslide occurred near Dewal Bridge at Samroli village on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur on Sunday.

The landslide resulted in the blockage of the upper tube towards Kashmir.

Earlier, amidst continuing inclement weather in the higher reaches of Jammu & Kashmir, the Indian Army once again displayed its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives of Amarnath Yatris.

On the evening of July 16, at approximately 7:15 PM, persistent rainfall triggered a landslide at Z Morh, between Rayalpathri and Brarimarg, resulting in the halting of Yatra movement and stranding a large number of pilgrims.

In immediate response, the Army detachment deployed at Brarimarg swung into action. Around 500 Yatris stranded in the area were accommodated in tents and provided with tea and drinking water. Additionally, another 3,000 pilgrims found refuge in langars located between Brarimarg and Z Morh, which offered essential shelter and sustenance.

A particularly critical case involved a sick Yatri stranded between two landslide-prone zones at Rayalpathri. Indian Army Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) undertook a challenging manual stretcher evacuation under adverse weather conditions and safely transported the patient to Rayalpathri, from where an ambulance moved the individual for further medical care. (ANI)

