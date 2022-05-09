Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 9 (ANI): A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was apprehended by a joint team of 29 RR and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Frasthar Kreeri Baramulla on Sunday, said the police.

He has been identified as Ajaj Ahmed Mir, added the police.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Sarangarh Royal Family Says Its 'State Flag' Atop Palace Stolen And Replaced With Saffron One.

Incriminating materials and arms and ammunitions have been recovered from the arrested terrorist.

The arrested terrorist has been actively involved in providing logistical support to the banned group.

Also Read | Jet Airways Gets Security Clearance from Union Home Ministry, Plans to Re-Launch Commercial Flight Operations.

A case had been registered under UAPA and IA Act at Kreeri police station. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)