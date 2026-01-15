As 2026 began, a new internet trend started to gain popularity, where users started using the “Krrish ka gana sunega?” meme song. The "Krrish ka gana sunega" trend has seen a resurgence on platforms like Instagram and X, and found its way to the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, where the DJ played the 'Dil Na Diya' song during drinks break in the Blackcaps' innings during IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026. The IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026 ended in New Zealand winning the contest by seven wickets, and therefore leveling the three-match series 1-1. Mumbai Indians Little Fan Recreates Viral ‘Krrish Ka Gana Sunega’ Trend Using Dholki in Stands During WPL 2026 (Watch Video)

DJ Plays Meme Song During IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026

DJ is playing "KRISH KA SUNEGA GAANA" meme song in time stadium 🏟️😭. 🤣🤣🤣#INDvNZ | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/JUDEfelIt1 — Raushan Raj Rajput (@RaushanRRajput) January 15, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

