Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 11 (ANI): A Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Frassipora area in Kashmir's Pulwama, police officials said on Thursday.

"Acting on specific information regarding the presence of a terrorist in village Frassipora area of Pulwama, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army (53RR) and CRPF (183Bn) in the said area," the police stated.

Also Read | Prime Minister Narendra Modi Explores Opportunities for Girls in Gaming Sector During Meet With Influencers, Payal Dhare Highlights Rising Female Participation in Tech and Gaming Sector in India.

They said the body of the killed terrorist has been retrieved from the encounter site while arms, ammunition and incriminating material have been recovered from his possession.

"During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, a terrorist was neutralised and his body retrieved from the site of the encounter," it stated.

Also Read | Lawrence Bishnoi Syndicate Nabbed in Delhi: Sharpshooter of Gangster Bishnoi Gang Involved in Firing Incident in City Arrested.

The terrorist has been identified as a Danish Sheikh resident of Srinagar.

"The terrorist was later identified as a Danish Sheikh resident of Srinagar of the proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF. From the killed terrorist, arms, ammunition and incriminating materials were recovered," it stated.

The official said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.

"In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and an investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with the Police till the area at the encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any," it stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)