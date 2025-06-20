Srinagar, Jun 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday greeted people on the occasion of the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) which falls on Friday.

The IDY is observed worldwide every year on June 21.

"Greetings to the people on 11th International Day of Yoga Celebrations," Sinha said in his message.

The Lieutenant Governor said this year's IDY theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', underscores Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of global wellness.

"Our ancient values always emphasised the well-being of all individuals and encourage holistic approach to health and happiness through Yoga," Sinha said.

The decadal celebration this year is an opportunity for all to celebrate unity of mind and body, and promote harmony in the society, he said.

Yoga is a gift of India to the world. "Let us all practice Yoga for a healthier lifestyle and healthier Jammu and Kashmir," the LG added.

