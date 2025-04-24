Jammu, Apr 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday night held a security review meeting to ensure that the directions passed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah are swiftly followed to bring those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack to justice.

He said the Government of India remains fully committed to avenging the killing of citizens.

On Tuesday, 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down in a terror attack in South Kashmir's Pahalgam. The attack that shook the nation is being described as the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

During the meeting, Sinha informed the Home Minister has directed that all possible force must be used to take the strongest possible action against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack, and that the entire ecosystem of terrorism must be dismantled, sources said.

Sinha said that the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remains fully committed to avenging the killing of innocent citizens and ensuring that such dastardly acts of terrorism do not recur.

Nothing can compensate for the innocent lives lost in the heinous terror attack, he added.

"But it is important to ensure that we avenge the killing of our citizens and completely destroy terror outfits and those aiding and abetting terrorists wherever they are," the LG said.

“DCs and SSPs must take steps on the ground to restore a sense of security among the people and address their needs. I want to assure the nation that the scourge of terrorism will be fought with full determination. All means and measures must be taken to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, DGP Nalin Prabhat, and all senior civil and police officials.

