Jammu, Dec 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated 'Adopt-A-Park' programme of the Jammu Municipal Corporation which will provide an opportunity to local communities, welfare associations and others to contribute in the upkeep and clean up of neighbourhood parks.

As many as 17 public parks have already been adopted by aware and responsible citizens at different places of Jammu city under the initiative.

Speaking at the event organised at Trikuta Nagar here, the Lt Governor called upon individuals, businesses and other organisations to adopt a park and make a difference in their neighbourhood.

He said people's participation and community support is required to establish beautiful and well-maintained parks.

“It is our collective responsibility to build a resilient ecosystem to address the challenges of climate change. Conservation and protection of trees and plants is embedded in our ancient culture and traditions.

“We must follow our ancient cultural system which propagates environmental protection and talks about our coexistence in complete harmony with the nature,” he noted.

Sinha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made many efforts to give a safe environment to the coming generations and urged the people to make collective efforts for conservation of nature and its resources.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir administration is running several campaigns in collaboration with schools, non-government institutions, village panchayats and urban plantation committees to combat the challenges of global warming and climate change.

“The UT administration has set a target of planting 1.3 crore saplings this year and this goal can be accomplished only with large scale participation of the responsible citizens,” the Lt Governor added.

