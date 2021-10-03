Srinagar, Oct 2 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration is focused on the conservation and protection of invaluable natural resources, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday while inaugurating the Wildlife Week to be observed from October 2 to 8.

Sinha also inaugurated in virtual mode the granting of online permission for entry to Dachigam National Park, Hangul Eco-Stop near Parimahal and released Hangul census report and brochures of Trekking Routes.

On the occasion, Sinha said the observance of Wildlife Week is a sincere effort to create awareness among people for the protection of precious wildlife resources.

"Jammu and Kashmir's wildlife has rich and rare assets in the form of its flora and fauna, biodiversity, and wildlife sanctuaries. The Government is giving focused attention towards conservation and protection of invaluable natural resources," he said.

Wildlife plays an invaluable role in sustaining human and other life forms. The basic premise of this culture has been the co-existence of nature and humans. Unfortunately, indiscriminate use of natural resources has gradually turned this coexistence into man-animal conflict, the L-G said.

"With a dedication for the conservation of forests, wildlife, and the environment we can discharge our responsibility to handle man-animal conflict and climate change," he said.

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi's observation on the deteriorating wildlife ecosystem, Sinha called for launching a mass movement with the help of public representatives to conserve biodiversity.

Congratulating the Forest and Wildlife Department for the new initiatives to preserve the wildlife, the L-G said it is the result of the strenuous efforts of the stakeholders that now Jammu and Kashmir's total green cover is above 50 per cent.

To conserve and protect the wildlife, the government has notified 11.5 per cent of the total geographical area which is much higher than the national average of 5.5 per cent, he added.

Meanwhile, to commemorate the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, the LG led the celebrations by administering the Swachhta Pledge to officials at the Raj Bhavan and Civil Secretariat here.

Speaking on this occasion, he said the pledge is a resolve of the Jammu and Kashmir administration and every individual to take forward the ideals espoused by the two great leaders.

