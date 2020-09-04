Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 4 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday launched Smart Performance Appraisal Report Recording Online Window (SPARROW) system for Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service officers, at Raj Bhavan, said Governor's Office.

Taking to Twitter Sinha wrote, "Today launched the Smart Performance Appraisal Report Recording Online Window (SPARROW) system for J-K Administrative Service officers."

The SPARROW system is aimed at bringing more transparency, avoiding loss of Appraisal Reports during the transition, ensuring better monitoring and timely completion of performance appraisals, he added. (ANI)

