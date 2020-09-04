Music video queen and actress Zaara Yesmin is back with yet another exciting song titled Kandhe Ka Woh Til also featuring Dance India Dance Fame Salman Yusuff Khan.

The song is set to showcase the never seen before side of Zaara Yesmin who has been treating the masses with hit tracks over the years, songs like Jutti, Tere te with Guru Randhawa.

Best known as the epitome of beauty, Zaara always takes her fans by surprise with her impeccable acting and dancing skills. With Kandhe Ka Woh Til, Zaara promises to set the bar high as she will be seen romancing Salman Yusuff in a contemporary dance form.

Sharing the song, Zaara says, “Dancing my days away for this one with @salmanyusuffkhan and my fav singer @sachettandonofficial

Here's the first look of our song, releasing this 7th

September on T-Series. Guys show us some love and do Share”.

The song is set to release on 7th of September under the banner of T-Series.

In 2016, Zaara made her debut in a Punjabi Music Videos with the song Ik Waar. She has worked with the top-notch music sensations like Guru Randhawa, Darshan Raval, Amit mishra, Palak Mucchal, Shaan, Ikk, Payal Dev, Sachet Tandon and many others.