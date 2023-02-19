Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated the 33rd 'Police Public Mela' in Gulshan Ground in Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said, "It is a Mela where the Police and the Public come together and earnings from the Mela are being used for the welfare of the martyr families and those who get injured during the fight against militancy. The raffle draw in which many prizes like cars, bikes, and other items are being given is the main attraction of the Mela. A huge number of people participated in the Mela."

Also Read | When Is Mizoram Statehood Day 2023? Know the Date, History and Significance of the Day When the State Came Into Existence.

The local residents also expressed their happiness about the successful conduction of the mela.

"This is a good initiative taken by the police as this helps the Martyr families as well as artisans who have set up stalls in the Mela. A painting competition for children and a cultural program was also organized in the Mela," a resident said.

Also Read | Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2023 Date, History and Significance - Everything To Know About This Statehood Day.

Notably, Police Public Mela was held in Gulshan Ground for the first time after COVID-19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)