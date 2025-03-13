New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday addressed the Spiritual and Value Education Summit in New Delhi, according to the official statement.

In his inaugural address, the Lieutenant Governor exhorted the distinguished scholars and educators for transforming the education system into a holistic framework to nurture intellectual growth and moral integrity among students.

"Seamless integration of ethics and value in education is crucial to creating an enlightened society and a powerful nation. Without the fine balance of our ancient value system and modern skills, it is impossible to sustain and further economic growth in the long-run," he added.

"Value-based education will enable students to explore their true strengths. It will help in character building and inspire them for righteous living. This holistic education system can take the nation on a growth trajectory and bring about the changes necessary for a developed nation," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised imparting ethical, moral, and social values alongside academic knowledge and skills.

The Lieutenant Governor said, "Our youth should have Science in one hand and Samskara in the other. Along with the advancement of science and technology, the teachings of traditional values, our cultural heritage and our vision of great personalities should also be included in the main curriculum of education.

We need scientists as well as artists and spiritualists. Only the spirits of scientists, artists and spiritualists combined together can save education from being one-sided and succeed in making it a holistic education."

Speaking on the need to develop future-ready education systems and skill-driven learning environments, the Lieutenant Governor highlighted the rapid pace at which change is taking place today, which will require constant skilling and reskilling as per the needs of the industry.

He urged all teachers to go beyond the subjects and curriculum and provide the students with skills to become successful future professionals.

"The real power of education is its ability to transform. We can fulfil the demands of a modern society and build Viksit Bharat, if we can fully utilise the power of education and skilled human resources of the nation" the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor asked the students to embrace lifelong learning and realise their inner ability through self-exploration and self-awareness.

"True Education shows the path to liberation. Liberation enables you to know yourself better so that you can achieve all the goals of your life," he said.

Education is not just about rote learning and the exchange of information. Rather, education is a method, a medium. Through education, you can achieve your individuality, awaken your consciousness,and your passion, learn the modern skills to make your place in the world and achieve new heights in your chosen fields.

"Nowadays, the real aim of education is misunderstood. It is not about youth achieving the number one position or marks. Instead of numbers, students should focus on lifelong learning skills. Students should follow their passion and aim to reach the pinnacle of their creativity so that they can learn new skills according to the changing demands of the industry and achieve success," the Lieutenant Governor said.

He further called upon the educational institutions to aim for Zero Stress Campus and kindle the unique strength and talent of the students.

"I would also like to request all the parents to help their children develop a strong personality according to their passion. I am sure that if youth are allowed to choose subjects as per their passion, they will be able to achieve new heights," the Lieutenant Governor further said.

The Lieutenant Governor also congratulated and extended his felicitations to Dr Priyaranjan Trivedi, all the members of Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar Vishwa Hindu Vidyapeeth, Indian Institute of Ecology and Environment (IEE), and everyone associated with the summit. (ANI)

