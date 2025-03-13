Jaipur, March 13: The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) will become cheaper by Rs 2.12 in Rajasthan, which will come into effect from 12 a.m. on Friday, officials said. Rajasthan State Gas Limited Chairman T. Ravikant said: "After the new revised VAT rate, VAT on CNG and PNG will be charged at the rate of 7.5 per cent instead of 10 per cent."

Rajasthan State Gas Limited Managing Director Ranveer Singh said: "Due to a reduction of 2.5 per cent in VAT, the general public will get CNG at the CNG stations of Rajasthan State Gas Ltd. in the state at the rate of Rs 91.09 per kg instead of Rs 93.21 per kg." Similarly, PNG will be available at the rate of Rs 49.35 instead of Rs 50.5. For commercial use, PNG will be made available at the rate of Rs 64.50 with a relief of Rs 1.50, and for industrial sector PNG will be made available at the rate of Rs 60.59 with a relief of Rs 1.41. Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Says Government Plans To Fill Up 26,000 Vacancies; Announces Poverty Free Village Scheme.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has announced a reduction in the VAT rates on CNG and PNG in the Assembly on Wednesday. Making a first-of-its-kind announcement for introducing the Poverty-Free Village Scheme to uplift below poverty line (BPL) families in Rajasthan, CM Sharma, while addressing the Assembly on Wednesday, announced that 26,000 government posts will be filled in the next financial year. These include vacancies for teachers, police personnel, forest department staff, and other government employees.

Along with these announcements, the Assembly has passed the Budget presented on February 19. The Chief Minister said that the state government will introduce the Poverty-Free Village Scheme to uplift BPL families. "In the first phase, Rs 350 crore will be allocated to bring 5,000 villages out of poverty. Furthermore, educated unemployed youth will have the option to receive Rs 6,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Internship Yojana instead of an unemployment allowance," he said.

Chief Minister Sharma also added that next year, 10,000 school teachers will be recruited, along with 4,000 Patwaris and 1,750 employees in the Forest Department. Additionally, 10,000 positions will be filled in the Police department, he said. The Chief Minister also announced the launch of the Chief Minister Youth Employment Promotion Scheme, under which unemployed youth will receive a one-time financial assistance of Rs 10,000. Rajasthan CM Offers Prayers at Khatu Shyam Temple.

He also announced a high-level committee which will be formed to investigate major urban development projects carried out during Congress leader Shanti Dhariwal's term as the Urban Development Minister, including the Kota Riverfront project.

