Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 18 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday commended the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's initiative to provide the youth of Ladakh with an opportunity to understand the country's cultural heritage and democratic values, and recognize their role in realising the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

Sinha said this while interacting with a youth delegation from the Union Territory of Ladakh under ABVP's 'Rashtriya Ekatmta Yatra' - Student Experience in Regional Understanding (SERU) initiative which also educate them about the country's educational and governance framework.

During the interaction, the participating youth shared the experience and exposure they gained during their visits to different regions of the country.

LG Sinha extended his felicitations and best wishes to the youth.

The tour was designed to broaden the youth's perspectives, promoting cultural understanding and national unity among them and enabling the youth to gain valuable insights and inspiration for their future academic and career endeavours.

Earlier on March 13, LG Sinha addressed the Spiritual and Value Education Summit in New Delhi.

In his inaugural address, the Lieutenant Governor exhorted distinguished scholars and educators for transforming the education system into a holistic framework to nurture intellectual growth and moral integrity among students.

"Seamless integration of ethics and value in education is crucial to creating an enlightened society and a powerful nation. Without the fine balance of our ancient value system and modern skills, it is impossible to sustain and further economic growth in the long-run," he added.

"Value-based education will enable students to explore their true strengths. It will help in character building and inspire them for righteous living. This holistic education system can take the nation on a growth trajectory and bring about the changes necessary for a developed nation," the Lieutenant Governor said. (ANI)

