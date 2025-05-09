Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 9 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Friday, met security forces in Uri and assessed the security situation in the region.

After taking stock of the security situation, the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha assured people that J-K administration is working to ensure that people don't face any inconvenience amid the escalating situation between India and Pakistan.

Speaking to mediapersons, Sinha said, "Attempts were made (by Pakistan)...Indian armed forces are ready to deal with any kind of situation. J&K administration is ensuring that people here don't face any inconvenience. I went to villages in the border areas that suffered losses."

Sinha also said that the administration is providing ex-gratia to people who suffered losses.

"The injured and the families of those who died have been given ex-gratia. The loss is being ascertained...there will be a need for new bunkers, so in the coming days, that will be built too," Sinha said.

Pakistan on Thursday night launched a series of coordinated drone and missile attacks along India's western border, targeting regions in Jammu and Kashmir, and Rajasthan. According to Indian defence officials, the attacks were largely intercepted by India's air defence systems, including the S-400 missile defence system, preventing significant damage.

In Poonch, a local house was damaged by Pakistan shelling. The resident thanked Indian armed forces for their efforts to safeguard every citizen amid the escalating tensions

"I can't understand what Pakistan thinks and does. This is not humanity. If Pakistan won't understand now, then what will it? If it weren't for our Armed Forces, we wouldn't have been able to sleep peacefully at night," he said.

Additionally, a Hanuman Temple in Poonch was also damaged in the shelling last night.

A local criticisied Paksitan for targeting religious places, "Pakistan army is targeting religious places in poonch, gurudwara, masajid, temples , this is very bad he said we are stand with Indian army and government of india," he said.

Pakistan strikes were reportedly in retaliation to India's Operation Sindoor conducted earlier this week, which targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan following a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir that killed 26 tourists on April 22.

The situation remains volatile, with international calls for restraint and diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation. (ANI)

