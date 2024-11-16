India News | J-K: Machil Sector in Kupwara Receives Fresh Snowfall, Enhances Scenic Charm of Region

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 16 (ANI): The Machil sector in Kupwara district received fresh snowfall on Saturday morning, further enhancing the picturesque beauty of the region.

The snowfall has amplified the scenic charm of this remote area, attracting tourists to its stunning landscapes.

Also Read | 'Even a Toilet Be Reserved for PM Narendra Modi', Asks Mallikarjun Kharge After Not Allowing Into Reserved Airport Lounge.

Visuals from the area show the entire sector blanketed with snow, creating a stunning spectacle for the viewers.

The trees, laden with snow, appear as if sculpted by nature, gracefully bending under the weight of the snow.

Also Read | Fevikwik Attack in Gwalior: Youth Selling Momos in Madhya Pradesh’s Motijheel Area Attacked With a Bottle Full of Fevikwik, Suffers Serious Injuries; Probe Launched.

The crisp and fresh air in the mountains and valleys takes on a majestic aura, while frozen rivers and streams add to the serene stillness.

Meanwhile, the upper reaches of Bandipora, including border areas of Gurez, Tulail and Kanzalwan were also covered under a white sheet of snow as snowfall continued in the region.

The snow formed a white blanket over cars, and trucks, camouflaged in the wintry scene.

The charm of a snow-covered region lies not only in its visual appeal but also in the trana in Evening Gown and Swimsuit Round at the Preliminary Competition: Watch Video of Beauty Queen From Ahmedabad Set the Stage on Fire With Her Confident Walk" title="Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha in Evening Gown and Swimsuit Round at the Preliminary Competition: Watch Video of Beauty Queen From Ahmedabad Set the Stage on Fire With Her Confident Walk" /> Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha in Evening Gown and Swimsuit Round at the Preliminary Competition: Watch Video of Beauty Queen From Ahmedabad Set the Stage on Fire With Her Confident Walk