Bhopal, November 16: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a man selling momos was allegedly attacked with Fevikwik in Gwalior. Police officials said that the two bike-borne assailants allegedly attacked a street vendor selling momos with Fevikwik glue. The alleged Fevikwik glue attack left the man with serious injuries. The alleged incident occurred in the Motijheel area of Bahodapur police station limits.

According to reports, the young man who sells momos on the streets of Gwalior was allegedly attacked with Fevikwik glue. According to a report in IndiaTV, during the alleged attack, Fevikwik glue got stuck in the victim's eyes and mouth. It is also reported that the victim is 21 years old and is admitted to the hospital for treatment. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Municipal Workers Allegedly Kill Stray Dog After Animal Bites 6 People and Several Cattle in Barwani.

However, the reason behind the alleged Fevikwik attack is not yet known. After the incident came to light, the police started probing the matter and also launched a manhunt to nab the attackers. The victim has been identified as Sohail Shah, a resident of Gohad in Bhind district. During the preliminary investigation, cops learned that Sohail and his family came to live at Motijheel nearly a month ago.

After arriving in the area, he set up a Momos cart with his wife, Shabnam, at the Motijheel intersection. The alleged attack occurred on Friday evening, November 15, when Sohail was selling momos with his wife. Officials said that two miscreants came on a bike with their faces hidden and threw a bottle full of Fevikwik on Sohail's face. Post the attack, the two attackers fled away. Gwalior Shocker: Frustrated Over Son’s Gambling and Drug Addiction, Man Hires Hitman to Kill Him in MP; Arrested.

While a probe has been launched, Sohail Shah has been admitted to the burn ward of Jayarogya Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, acting on Sohail's wife's complaint, the police registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the incident. They are also scanning CCTV footage of the area and questioning witnesses to gather leads and nab the culprits.

