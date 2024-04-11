Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 11 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a house in the Zalpora area of Sumbal in North Kashmir's Bandipora district on Thursday morning.

According to officials, the fire broke out in a double-storey residential building that belonged to Fehmeeda Begum.

Meanwhile, locals and the fire tenders were trying to control the fire.

In the video, the upper floor of the building can be seen completely engulfed in fire, while locals were making efforts to take out valuables from the ground floor.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the fire, and the reason behind it was not confirmed.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

