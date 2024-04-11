London, April 11: In a recent medical tribunal, Dr Tijion Esho, a UK-based cosmetic doctor known for his celebrity clientele and appearances on television shows such as ITV's This Morning, BBC's Morning Live, and E4's Body Fixers, has been found to have provided free Botox treatments in exchange for sexual favours at his clinic.

The BBC reported that the tribunal heard that Dr Esho, 42, engaged in an inappropriate emotional relationship with a patient, referred to as Patient A, who creates adult content for platforms like OnlyFans. Despite denying physical contact, Dr Esho admitted to sending "inappropriate" messages via Instagram from July 2019 to February 2022. UK Shocker: Teacher Has Sex With Minor Student in Field, Sends Him Topless Pic on Snapchat; Banned From Teaching For Life.

Dr Esho Gave Patient Free Botox in Return for Sex

Text exchanges between Dr Esho and the patient revealed suggestive comments, with Dr Esho once offering "free mls [botox millilitres]" in exchange for sexual acts. The Medical Tribunal Practitioners Service (MPTS) concluded that Dr Esho did indeed have a sexual relationship with the patient and provided Botox without charge at his Newcastle-upon-Tyne clinic in 2021. The tribunal also found evidence of physical contact during a prior consultation.

Dr. Esho expressed disappointment with the tribunal's findings, maintaining that there was no physical sexual contact with the patient. He issued a statement regretting his communication with Patient A and apologising for his actions while reiterating his dedication to his work in helping people. UK Cop Films Himself Having Sex With Woman in Toilet, Shares Video With Colleagues at Christmas Party.

The MPTS panel is set to reconvene later this month to assess Dr Esho's fitness to continue practising medicine. Dr Esho founded the Esho Clinic, which operates in multiple locations, including London, Liverpool, and Dubai.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2024 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).