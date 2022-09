Srinagar, Sep 14 (PTI) A militant was killed on Wednesday in an encounter with security forces in Nowgam police station area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation based on a specific input in Dangerpora area, falling under Nowgam police station limits, a police official said.

He said the ultras opened firing at the security forces who retaliated, triggering an encounter.

One terrorist has been killed so far in the operation, which was going on till last reports came in, the official said, adding that the militant is yet to be identified.

