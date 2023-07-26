J-K: Newly established Jammu Blood Center to be a beacon of hope, service for people of Jammu, nearby regions. (Photo/ANI)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 26 (ANI): Aiming to achieve 100 per cent voluntary blood donations, emphasizing the importance of selflessness in saving lives, the newly established Jammu Blood Center at Lajwanti Hospital in Jammu’s Greater Kailash is all set to become a beacon of hope and service for the people of Jammu and its surrounding regions.

Former Secretary of IRCS Jammu Region and founder of YBA (Young Blood Association) Anil Padha expressed his support and appreciation for the initiative.

He stated, "Encouraging 100 per cent voluntary blood donation is a noble cause that saves life and fosters a sense of unity and empathy in the community. I am thrilled to witness the establishment of the Jammu Blood Center, and I pledge my full support to this humanitarian endeavour."

Navneet Kour, Secretary General of ISBTI Indian Society for Blood Transfusion and Immunohematology J&K Chapter, and President of the Young Blood Association, also praised the efforts of the Center.

She said, "The Jammu Blood Center is equipped with the latest medical transfusion technology and a team of well-trained staff, making it a significant milestone in providing quality blood transfusion services to patients in need. We stand in solidarity and promise to extend all possible support to save precious human lives."

The Jammu Blood Center's commitment to 100 per cent Blood Components Therapy is another commendable aspect. Dr Paras Khanna, one of the key members, explained, "By focusing on blood components therapy, we can provide personalized and more effective treatment to patients. This approach enhances their chances of recovery and overall well-being."

Social reformer, Shalini Khanna graced the occasion with her presence and blessed the endeavour.

Expressing her thoughts, she said, "The Jammu Blood Center is a testament to the power of philanthropy and compassion. It is heartwarming to witness the community coming together to support such a noble cause. I encourage all residents of Jammu to actively participate in this Mahayagna of Human Services and contribute to the welfare of those in need."

In its efforts to further improve services for the poor, needy, Thalassemic, and Hemophiliac patients, the Jammu Blood Center has ambitious plans to establish a full-fledged Institute of Transfusion Medicine. This institute will provide advanced facilities such as HLA Typing, Platelet Serology, Stem Cells, and a Day Care Centre for Blood Transfusion. (ANI)

