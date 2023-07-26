A London jury has found Kevin Spacey not guilty of committing historical sex offenses against four men. The allegations against the actor surfaced during the #MeToo movement in 2017.A London court has acquitted US actor Kevin Spacey of all nine sexual offenses against four men alleged to have occurred between 2001 and 2013.

According to reports, the 64-year-old Oscar winner began to cry in the dock when the jury announced its verdict.

He faced nine charges, including sexual assault, indecent assault, and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

What happened during the trial?

During the four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court, prosecutors told jurors that the actor had aggressively groped three of the men. The fourth man said Spacey performed oral sex on him while he was passed out.

After more than 12 hours of deliberations, the jurors reached majority decisions on the nine counts.

The verdict in London came after a US court last year dismissed separate sexual allegations in a civil case against the actor.

Earlier, in the course of the London trial, Prosecutor Christine Agnew told jurors that Spacey was a "sexual bully."

Spacey pleaded not guilty to all charges.

"My world exploded," Spacey had testified earlier. "There was a rush to judgment and before the first question was asked or answered I lost my job, I lost my reputation, I lost everything in a matter of days," he said.

The offenses are alleged to have taken place between 2001 and 2013. During that time, Spacey was living in the UK and working as artistic director at London's Old Vic Theatre.

British police first questioned him in 2019. Spacey had previously said that he would voluntarily appear in court to face the charges.

Spacey won Oscars for best actor in "American Beauty" in 1999 and best-supporting actor in "The Usual Suspects" in 1995.

The allegations, which surfaced in 2017, led to him being written off the Netflix political thriller "House of Cards," in which he played the lead character Frank Underwood.

Earlier, Spacey said that if he is acquitted of the charges, he would look to revive his career.

