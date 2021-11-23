Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 23 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reached Jammu on Tuesday as part of the outreach programme.

Sitharaman will launch several new schemes here today.

Also Read | ISIS Online Magazine Publishes Poster of Beheaded Shiva Statue, Viral Picture Causes Outrage.

On her arrival, she met many entrepreneurs and self-help groups who have been benefited under various schemes and the Centre's industrial policy.

The Finance Minister on Monday was in Srinagar where she inaugurated development projects pertaining to health, education, urban infrastructure and disaster management amounting to Rs 130.49 crore.

Also Read | Chandigarh Horror: 9-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped And Sodomised In Dhanas; Accused Arrested.

As per the Ministry of Finance, the Union Minister also laid the foundation stone for Union Territory (UT) Level Emergency Operation Centre and SCADA control building at Budgam, Kashmir --amounting to Rs 34.88 crore-- under the Jhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP) during her visit to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)