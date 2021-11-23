Chandigarh, November 23: A man allegedly kidnapped and sodomised a nine-year-old boy in Chandigarh. The incident took place in Dhanas village in Chandigarh. The accused has been identified as Narender. He is a resident of Milk Colony in Dhanas. The accused was arrested by the police on Monday. The victim is a son of a labourer and is residing in the Dhanas colony with his parents. Gurugram Shocker: Minor Boy Sodomised by 20-Year-Old Man; Accused Arrested.

According to a report published in The Tribune, the boy had gone to Milk Colony on Sunday to attend a wedding function. The accused reportedly kidnapped the boy from near the venue and took him to his home, and allegedly sodomised him. Meanwhile, the boy’s parents searched him the entire night.

In the morning, The victim’s parents were informed by local residents that they heard the noise of a boy crying from Narender’s house. The accused did not open the door when the boy’s parents when to his house. The police were then informed. Cops rescued the boy, and he was sent for a medical examination. Karnataka Shocker: Man Arrested for Sodomising Youth in Belagavi District.

The accused was arrested. As per the media report, a case has been registered against Narender under sections 363, 365, 343 and 377 of the Indian Penal Code. He has also been booked under Sections 4/8/12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

