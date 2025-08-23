Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 23 (ANI): The three-day Sankari Devta Fair concluded on Friday at the Sankari Devta Temple in Meer village of Panchari block.

The fair attracted over 50,000 participants, including locals and visitors from surrounding areas.

Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Saloni Rai, described the fair as an ancient and revered event that holds deep significance for the community.

Rai said, "This is an ancient fair. People have great respect for this place. More than 50,000 people participated in this fair. Many cultural programmes were organised here. People living in nearby areas also set up stalls here, which also gives an economic boost."

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the Sankri Devta temple is located in the village of Meer, in the District Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir. It is located en route to Pancheri, which is about 33 km from Udhampur.

The temple, which is believed to be more than 500 years old, has idols of deities that are known to be of Shiva and Shakti.

On the first day of Mela, a dangal is organised in which wrestlers from within and outside the UT take part, and people in large numbers gather around to watch the same.

The folk artists of Panchari and other adjoining regions present folk songs and folk dances showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Jammu region.

On the concluding day, the Vaans such as DudanaVaan, Trishul, Gungraal, Gurj, and other vaans are taken to the holy shrine and a ceremonial Pooja/Jaatar is performed, in which the various deities are invoked, their glory sung, and their blessings sought. Prasad is also distributed to the devotees on this occasion. (ANI)

