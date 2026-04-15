Liverpool (England), April 15 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defeated Liverpool 2-0 at Anfield on Wednesday to reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals with a 4-0 aggregate win.

A late double from PSG forward Ousmane Dembele was the architect of Liverpool's heartbreak, according to the UEFA Champions League website.

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Trailing 2-0 from the first leg, Arne Slot's side began things intensely, creating a few early chances. However, PSG stayed calm and defended well, keeping the game goalless at half-time.

In the second half, Liverpool pushed forward but couldn't find a breakthrough. A penalty decision in their favour was overturned after a VAR review in the 67th minute, which hurt their momentum.

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PSG took control late in the game, with Ousmane Dembele scoring twice--once in the 72nd minute and again in stoppage time--to seal the win. He was named the Player of the Match for his double. Notably, Dembele's double takes his tally to 24 goals in the competition, with eight of those coming against English sides.

The result means PSG progress to the semi-finals, where they will face the winner of the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid tie. For Liverpool, a disappointing exit marks the end of their continental campaign as they shift their focus back to domestic silverware.

After the match, Dembele said he was very happy with the win over a difficult opponent, especially in the second half, and praised his team's ability to find a way through to the semi-finals. He added that his first goal was a simple placed finish, and credited Bradley Barcola for playing a key role in setting up his second goal.

"We're so happy that we were able to win this game because it was really difficult, especially the second half. But we found a way to win, and we're through to the semi-finals, and we are delighted. On the first goal, I just wanted to place the ball. And on the second goal, Bradley [Barcola] did an incredible job," he said while speaking to Prime Video, as quoted by the UEFA Champions League website. (ANI)

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