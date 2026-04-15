UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran at the roll out of the 10 lakhth vehicle (Photo/ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), [India], April 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday flagged off the rollout of the 10 lakhth vehicle from Tata Motors' Lucknow manufacturing facility, marking a significant milestone in the company's commercial vehicle journey in India.

The landmark event was held at the Lucknow plant in the presence of senior leadership, including Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, highlighting the facility's growing importance in the country's automotive manufacturing ecosystem. The milestone underscores the plant's robust production capabilities and its continued contribution to advancing modern and sustainable mobility solutions.

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Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister lauded the achievement, stating that such industrial milestones strengthen Uttar Pradesh's position as an emerging hub for manufacturing, investment, and employment generation.

Established in 1992, the Lucknow facility spans over 600 acres and has evolved into one of Tata Motors' key production hubs. The plant has already manufactured over 900,000 vehicles prior to this milestone and continues to play a crucial role in meeting the rising demand for commercial vehicles across domestic and international markets.

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The facility manufactures a wide range of commercial vehicles, including cargo and passenger carriers such as buses, CNG-powered vehicles, and electric buses. It is also actively involved in developing next-generation mobility solutions, including fuel cell electric buses, reflecting the company's commitment to green and sustainable transportation.

Equipped with advanced manufacturing technologies, the plant features robotic paint booths, robotic welding systems in the body-in-white shop, and modern assembly lines for fully built vehicles. It also houses an engineering research centre that supports innovation and continuous product development.

Sustainability remains a key focus area for the facility. The Lucknow plant is recognized as a water-positive unit and operates a 6MW solar power installation to meet a significant portion of its energy requirements. The company aims to transition towards 100 per cent renewable energy usage at the plant by 2030.

Additionally, the facility includes the Re.Wi.Re (Responsible Waste Initiative), a vehicle scrapping and recycling unit that promotes circular economy practices and environmentally responsible disposal of old vehicles.

The rollout of the 10 lakhth vehicle marks another milestone for Tata Motors as it continues to strengthen its leadership in the commercial vehicle segment while focusing on innovation, sustainability, and future-ready mobility solutions. (ANI)

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