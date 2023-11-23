Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 23 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested an interstate narcotics smuggler on Thursday and recovered over 16 kilogram of poppy straw in Udhampur district.

The accused was identified as Dilshad Ali, a resident of Malerkotla in Punjab.

The discovery of the smuggled contraband came to light during a routine check of police team from Police Station Udhampur, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Raghubir Choudhary.

Subsequently, during the routine checking, 16.3 kg of poppy straw-like substance was recovered from a Punjab-bound truck bearing Registration No. PB11DC5309 at Jakhani.

The J-K police further arrested the accused truck driver

A case was registered against the accused under sections 8 and 15 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985, at the Udhampur Police Station.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

