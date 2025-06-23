Jammu, Jun 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said an interstate drug kingpin was arrested from Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh.

Dhani Ram, a resident of Salooni village of Chamba, was wanted in connection with a case registered under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Chenani police station in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police spokesperson said.

He said a police party from Udhampur successfully arrested Ram, who, based on technical, financial and oral evidence, was found involved in drug trafficking for more than 10 years.

"As a result of his continued criminal behaviour, Section 111 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) has been invoked, which is a first in an NDPS case," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a drug peddler was arrested along with 6.99 grams of heroin during a check at Link Road Khanpur in Marheen area of Kathua district on Monday.

The accused Ashiq Ali of village Ladwal was booked under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway, the spokesperson said.

