Jammu, Jun 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached moveable and immovable property of an alleged drug peddler worth over Rs 50 lakh in Udhampur district, an official said.

The property of Sanjay Kumar alias 'Sanju Bawa', a resident of Upper Hartiyan, has been attached under Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in connection with a case registered against him earlier this year, a police spokesman said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission To Triple Medical Allowance and Raise Minimum Salary to INR 27,000? Check Details.

A residential house and a motorcycle belonging to the accused were identified as illegally acquired property during the course of the investigation, he said.

Kumar was named in an FIR registered in 2022 at the Rehambal police station under various sections of NDPS Act, the spokesman said.

Also Read | 'You Have Made History!' Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan Hail Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla After Historic ISS Docking With Axiom-4 Space Mission (See Post).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)