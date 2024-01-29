Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 29 (ANI): The residential house of a terrorist associate acquired as the proceeds of terrorism was attached in Budgam on Monday, police said.

Police said that the property belongs to terrorist associate Mohammad Ramzan Mir, who is an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of the proscribed terrorist outfit LeT.

According to the police investigation, it has been revealed that the property under survey had been acquired as the proceeds of terrorism in terms of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, which was also willfully used for harbouring terrorists.

Five Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) associates were arrested in Karnah who were involved in the smuggling of various arms and ammunition.

Police said that the arms, ammunition, and other incriminating material recovered from them include five AK rifles (short), five AK magazines, and 16 short AK rounds. (ANI)

