Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 7 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday brought down the payload attached to a suspicious drone spotted in Kanachak area of Jammu and recovered explosives.

According to police, Border Security Force (BSF) observed a drone activity in Kanachak area on Monday night and fired some shots towards the drone. Immediately after the police personnel were deployed and the anti-drone SOP was followed in the general area.

Further, at around 11 pm at Dayaran area of Kanachak, the police party observed the drone activity and fired at it again. The payload attached to the drone was brought down. However, the drone could not be brought down, said police.

The payload contained three magnetic IEDs packed inside children tiffin box with a timer set to different timings of 3 hours, 8 hours etc. The IED has been deactivated and diffused through a controlled explosion. A case has been registered.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

