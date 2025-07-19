Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir unity (CIK) of Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday conducted searches at multiple locations across Kashmir in a terror-linked case, a release said.

During the investigation of the instant case, suspicious technical signatures were traced at 10 locations in the districts of Budgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal and Srinagar. The suspects were found using suspected encrypted messaging applications, the release stated.

During further analysis, various suspects were found using a 'specific encrypted messaging application' which is widely used by terrorists and handlers from across for coordinating, financing and executing a variety of terrorist related activities, including recruitment into terrorist ranks, it added.

"These individuals and users are suspected to be in touch with adversaries, including 'Abdullah Gazi', a Pakistan-based LeT and JeM terrorist handler across the border. The searches were meticulously planned and conducted in furtherance of the investigation by CIK into this terrorist recruitment and financing module of Jaish-e-Mohammad and LeT terrorist outfit, operating from a known city in Pakistan, which has been established by peaking into the server of encrypted messaging application," the release added.

"The terrorist commander and handler was in continuous touch with these local Kashmiri youth and reportedly trying to radicalize them for recruitment into terrorist ranks. The terrorist commander and handler is operating in close coordination with Pak ISI," the release said.

The release noted that a large number of documentary evidence and digital devices having bearing on the investigation of the case were seized were searches. "So far, 10 suspects have been rounded up. Analysis of the data would follow and leads that would emerge would become the basis for further investigation", it added. ANI)

