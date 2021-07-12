Srinagar, Jul 12 (PTI) A six-day joint capacity building programme of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) began here on Monday.

J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh welcomed officers of the NIA and investigators of the union territory police to the programme, saying each day is a learning experience.

Investigation is the most important part of police work, the DGP said, and stressed upon the officers to make optimum use of the opportunity to hone their skills.

He expressed hope that the week-long training programme would help the police officers improve their quality of investigation.

NIA DIG Amresh Mishra said the joint programme is of significance as the two institutions would be sharing their experiences.

The J&K Police has already made the nation proud with its professional work, he added.

"This workshop is aimed to focus on the modern challenges being faced by the investigation officers," Mishra said.

During the six-day programme, the officers would be learning about important provisions of the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act in relation to UAPA, a police spokesperson said.

He said the participants would be enlightened on evidence collection, recovery and preservation of evidence, especially electronic evidences, importance of proper documentation in investigations, scene of crime management, court craft and intelligence collection during investigation.

