Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 15 (ANI): Mehraj Din Malla, BJP leader and Vice President of Watergam Municipal Committee in Baramulla district, who was abducted by an unknown person, has been rescued by the police on Wednesday.

Malla was abducted on Wednesday morning, following which, police had launched a search operation in the area.

Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar said, "The police have rescued Mehraj Din Malla, BJP leader and Vice-President of Watergam Municipal Committee in Baramulla."

BJP leader Manzoor Ahmad Bhat has appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene and urged him to provide security to grassroots level leaders of the party.

"I appeal Home Minister to intervene and provide security to grassroots level leaders of the party," Bhat said.

Recently, BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari at Bandipora, who along with his father and brother, was killed by the terrorists on July 8.

Sheikh Waseem Bari was a former president of the BJP in Bandipora district, 60 km north of Srinagar. (ANI)

