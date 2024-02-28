Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 28 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police attached properties worth around Rs 60 lakh belonging to drug peddlers in Baramulla district, officials said on Wednesday.

The drug peddlers whose properties have been seized were identified as Mohd Ayoob Shah and Ghulam Mohammad Shah, alias Gulshah, residents of the Ladoora Rafiabad area in Baramulla district.

The action was taken based on a case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS), the police said.

According to Baramulla police, the seized properties included a single-story residential house and a double-story shopping complex with two separate washrooms.

During the investigation, it was prima facie found that the property was acquired from illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by the drug peddlers, they added. (ANI)

