Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 7 (ANI): A Jammu and Kashmir Policeman sustained critical injuries after terrorists fired at him at the Aiwa Bridge area of Ali Jan Road in Srinagar.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on Friday, a top Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander was among three other terrorists who were killed in a gunfight in Pahalgam town of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

