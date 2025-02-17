Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 17 (ANI): Rajouri is witnessing significant development in its border areas after the ceasefire, particularly in Border Block Qila Darhal, which is situated close to the Line of Control (LoC).

In Nowshera Sub Division one of the panchayats in this block, Pokharni, is located exactly at the LoC's zero point and has faced shelling from Pakistan in the past, resulting in loss of lives and displacement of people.

However, since the ceasefire, the region has witnessed a surge in development activities.

BDO Qila Darhal Mohd Abrar Khan said, "A huge population stays here exactly at the border. Under the MGNREGA scheme, a lot of people are getting work here and development of this region is going on. This is a very underdeveloped area. Labourers have got work under MGNREGA. At the panchayat level, people make their plans and state their demands. Works like rural connectivity are approved by gram panchayat and then funds come from the government and employment is also generated."

"Bunkers are also provided. A large part of the population is disabled due to firing. Bunkers play a very good role in protecting them. Other than that there is Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana under which well-constructed houses are being built. Nearly 1500 houses have been built and work is going on for 300 houses," he added.

He further said, "The plan for next year has been prepared. Earlier there used to be too much firing but after the ceasefire, the region is seeing development," he added.

Several centrally sponsored schemes have been implemented in the region to improve the lives of the people.

Some of these schemes include PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana), providing pucca houses to poor families and ensuring safe living conditions, MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) guaranteeing employment to rural households, enabling them to earn wages without migrating to other districts, JJM (Jal Jeevan Mission) ensuring access to clean drinking water, improving public health.

Additionally, various infrastructure development projects have been undertaken, including the construction of roads and drains, and improving connectivity and sanitation in the region, providing durable and safe pathways for villagers.

Bunker construction to protect villagers from shelling and ensure their safety.

The district administration has been proactive in providing timely information to the people about these schemes, ensuring their effective implementation and benefitting the local population. (ANI)

