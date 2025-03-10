The ceremony began with wreath-laying by veterans, senior serving officers, and the families of the fallen soldiers. (Pic/press release)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 10 (ANI): Veterans and serving soldiers of the 5th Battalion of Rajput Regiment, gathered at the Pragwal War Memorial (Molu) and Sunderbani, in Jammu and Kashmir to commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of their comrades who fell during the 1971 India-Pakistan War and OP Vijay, a release said.

The solemn event paid tribute to the heroes who gave their lives defending the nation, highlighting their enduring legacy of courage and sacrifice.

The ceremony began with wreath-laying by veterans, senior serving officers, and the families of the fallen soldiers. The gathering reflected on the battalion's valour and sacrifices during the intense battles, which resulted in significant losses.

The veterans shared stories of camaraderie and resilience, recounting the bravery of their fellow soldiers during critical battles at the Nathua Tibba, Sundarbani, and Pragwal sectors. Serving soldiers listened intently, absorbing lessons of honour, discipline, and sacrifice passed down from the veterans.

The gathering also commemorated the 200th Raising Day anniversary of the 5th Battalion, the Rajput Regiment, highlighting its distinguished history of service dating back to 1825. The veterans proudly emphasised the importance of maintaining traditions and instilling these values in future generations of soldiers.

The tribute concluded with a promise to uphold the legacy of those who sacrificed their lives, reminding everyone present that the bravery displayed in 1971 remains a timeless inspiration for the Indian Army. (ANI)

