Srinagar, Jan 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 256 fresh COVID-19 infections on Friday that took its caseload to 1,21,227, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 1,884, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 106 were from the Jammu division and 150 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 72, followed by 61 in Srinagar district.

The number of active cases dropped to 3,016 in the union territory, while 1,16,327 patients have recovered so far, they said.

The lone death in the union territory was reported from the Jammu division, they said.

