Srinagar, Feb 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 91 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,25,208, while one fresh death due was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 35 were from the the Jammu division and 56 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 26 COVID-19 cases, including 11 travellers.

While three districts did not report any fresh cases, 13 other districts had new cases in single digits, while the rest of the four, including Srinagar and Jammu, recorded cases in double digits.

The number of active cases rose to 634 in the union territory, while 1,22,626 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

One fresh fatality was reported in the Jammu division in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic to 1,948. PTI SSB

