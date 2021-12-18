Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 18 (ANI): With an aim to enhance the beauty of the city, the restoration work of the historic Pratap Park in Srinagar is going on in full swing.

Located near the clock tower or Ghata Ghar in Lal Chowk, the park is considered as the identity of the Civil Lines area, the commercial hub of Srinagar. Not just the tourists, the alluring beauty of the park attracts a good number of locals every day as it is surrounded by numerous commercial establishments, schools and colleges.

Also Read | Delhi University To Do Away With Cut-Offs As Students To Get Admitted Based On Entrance Exams From Next Year.

Speaking to ANI, Imran Ahmad, Assistant Floriculture Officer, City Parks said, "It is the main park in the city centre. Lots of visitors come to the park. The park required renovation. The major renovation work is being done on the fountains since they were damaged due to silts."

"The restoration work of the fountains can only be done once they go inoperational after November. Once the restoration work will be completed, the park will be more beautiful," he added.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Rahul Gandhi to Visit Amethi Today, Will Participate in ‘BJP Bhagao, Mehangai Hatao’ ‘Padyatra’.

Nazir Ahmad, a local said the park remains full of visitors due to its central location. "Tourists and locals who go for shopping gets the chance of taking some rest in between inside the park. Despite so much cold, the restoration work of the park is running at full pace. The renovation was very much required," Nazir told ANI.

Showkat Dar, a student said that Pratap Park is favourite hangout place among students.

"The park has a peaceful and great ambiance. Students come here for studies, relax and spend a good time. The renovation was much needed," Dar said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)