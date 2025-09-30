Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 30 (ANI): Security forces have busted a terrorist hideout during a search operation in the Hornag-Watkash forest area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the Indian Army, the joint operation was carried out by troops of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) as part of a cordon-and-search operation (CASO) in the dense forest belt on Monday.

During the search, security personnel recovered war-like stores and other paraphernalia from the site. The items included bags, clothes, digging tools and a gas cylinder, which were seized from the hideout.

Further details awaited.

