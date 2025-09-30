Mumbai, September 30: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has revised the schedule for its Konkan Board Lottery 2025, which offers 5,354 flats and 77 plots across Thane, Vasai, Sindhudurg, and Kulgaon–Badlapur. As per the updated timetable, the provisional list of accepted applications will be released on October 1, 2025, at 6:00 PM on the official website https://housing.mhada.gov.in. Applicants will then have the chance to submit claims or objections until October 3. The final list of eligible candidates is set to be published on October 9, 2025.

The computerised lottery draw will take place on October 11, 2025, at Dr Kashinath Ghanekar Auditorium in Thane, with results to be announced immediately after the event. Successful applicants and waiting list candidates will be able to check their names on the aforementioned MHADA website. This year’s lottery has seen an overwhelming response, with over 1.84 lakh applications received, highlighting the continued demand for affordable housing in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. MHADA Pune Board Lottery 2025: Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority Announces Lottery for 6,168 Houses on mhada.gov.in, Check All Details Here.

Flat Categories Under MHADA Konkan Board Lottery 2025

The MHADA Konkan Board Lottery 2025 has been divided into five categories of allotment to cater to diverse housing needs. A total of 565 flats are available under the 20% Inclusive Housing Scheme, while 3,002 flats have been reserved under the 15% Integrated Township Housing Scheme. Additionally, 1,746 flats are being offered under the MHADA Konkan Board Housing Scheme and scattered units, along with 41 flats under the 50% affordable housing scheme. Apart from flats, 77 residential plots located in Oros (Sindhudurg) and Kulgaon–Badlapur are also part of the lottery. Severe Rainfall Alert for Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning for Konkan and Marathwada Till September 30.

How to Apply for MHADA Konkan Board Lottery 2025

To apply for the MHADA Konkan Board Lottery 2025, applicants must register on the official MHADA website https://housing.mhada.gov.in and select the Konkan Board lottery. The application must include a paid Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) and a verified email and mobile number through OTPs. The entire process is digital, with mandatory DigiLocker integration for document verification. Applicants need to upload Aadhaar and PAN cards (for themselves and their spouse), proof of residence, income certificate or ITR, and other required documents.

Reserved category applicants must provide caste certificates with validity proof, while special category applicants, such as government employees, journalists, artists, and ex-servicemen, must upload officially signed category certificates. Applications must be completed before the prescribed deadlines to be considered for the lottery.

The MHADA Konkan Board Lottery 2025 offers a significant opportunity for affordable housing across Thane, Vasai, and other Konkan regions. Applicants are urged to complete their registrations and document submissions on time. With the provisional list out on October 1 and the draw on October 11, eager applicants await the results of this highly competitive lottery.

