Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 22 (ANI): In a joint operation on Saturday, security forces apprehended a suspect and recovered arms in Chanpura, Bandipora.

The operation, codenamed "OP CHANPURA," was carried out by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs, leading to the establishment of a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) in the area. During the operation, one individual was apprehended, and security forces seized a pistol, a hand grenade, and other war-like stores.

In a statement on the social media website X, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps confirmed, "Further investigation by Police is in progress."

Earlier, The National Investigation Agency (NIA) chargesheeted two accused in a Jammu and Kashmir arms and explosives seizure case linked with the banned terrorist organisation Hizb-ul-Mujahideeen (HM).

The chargesheet has been filed before the NIA Special Court, Jammu, against Waheed Ul Zahoor, the driver of the vehicle from which explosives, arms ammunition were recovered, and another accused Mubashir Maqbool Mir. Both the chargesheeted accused were in contact with their Pakistan-based HM handlers, said the NIA in a press release.

The seizure of the explosives, arms and other incriminating material took place on 30th June 2024 at a 'naka' (checkpoint) set up by security forces at Machipora, Rashidabad in district Baramulla. The security personnel signalled the vehicle, driven by Waheed, to stop, but the driver tried to flee the spot and was nabbed. A search of his car and his person had then led to the seizure.

According to the NIA, during the investigation, the driver disclosed his links with HM, for whom he was working as an overground worker (OGW). Further searches at Waheed's house in Mujgung, Srinagar, led to the recovery of some more incriminating materials.

The probe also led to the identification of Mubashir Maqbool Mir as a conspirator in the case, and he was also subsequently arrested. It was further revealed during the investigation that Mubashir was also providing financial assistance to the accused. (ANI)

