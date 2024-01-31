Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 31 (ANI): The security forces on Wednesday recovered ammunition and warlike stores in Kupwara's Magam area.

"In a joint search operation today at Cheramunji near Magam, Kupwara, the Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police achieved a breakthrough against the terrorist activities, resulting in a significant recovery of ammunition and warlike stores," as per an official statement.

Nine UBGL shells, four IED receivers, 30 commercial-grade detonators housed in their original factory packaging, 138 rounds of AK-47, a loaded magazine of sniper rifle, blank rounds of AK-47, and four magazines of 9mm pistol were recovered in the operation.

